Maurizio Sarri admits he has 'no good memories' of Juventus spell despite Scudetto triumph as he reflects on Chelsea success

Sarri is currently overseeing a major tactical overhaul at Atalanta. He is actively dismantling the three-man defence that defined the club for a decade, which has led to a mixed start of three wins, one draw, and two defeats across all competitions. The tactician insists the slow start is normal, pointing out that Chelsea was the only club where he hit the ground running.

"I’d say it is a similar experience to the one I had at Empoli," he admitted. "After nine rounds, we were bottom of the table, but we went on to feature in the promotion play-off final.

"At Napoli, we had two or three points after four rounds. These are difficulties I have run into constantly over the course of my career. The only positive start I had was at Chelsea, but for the rest it was always difficult.

"The reasons are obvious, the more the previous playing style was completely different to mine, the more difficulties I’d run into at the start. It is a year of construction, both the director of sport and the club have not set any specific targets for the short-term, they are talking about building for the long-term."