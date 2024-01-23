Mauritania vs Algeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Algeria's bid to escape the humiliation of an early Afcon exit when they face Mauritania on Tuesday.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions are third in Group D and are facing premature departure from the continental competition.

That makes Tuesday's clash with bottom-placed Mauritania a must-win for Algeria to reach the Round of 16 as the North Africans look odds favourites to walk away with maximum points.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mauritania and the Desert Foxes, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.