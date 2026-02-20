Mauricio Pochettino tipped to dump USMNT for return to Europe after 2026 World Cup as Christian Pulisic & Co. are warned over 'Golden Generation' tag

Pochettino took charge of the United States men’s national team in September 2024 and is under pressure to deliver on expectations at a home World Cup. He has plenty of talent at his disposal, with the likes of Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson plying their club trades at the highest level in Europe.

Quizzed on whether a ‘Golden Generation’ tag can be justified, Ramos added: “Unfortunately ‘Golden Generation’ was a term that was given to this team way early - really early on. This started around 2019/2020 as they tried to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - and, by the way, barely made it as they ended up tied with the fourth-placed team to get to that Qatar World Cup.

“It was along with the thought that this is the ‘Golden Generation’ and we are just gunning towards 2026. Maybe because I think a little bit differently, but the national team is always about getting your best 11 players that you have available today and going to beat somebody - that’s what it’s about, it’s not really about projecting six or seven years down the road, which is what we have been doing.

“Because of that, there was a sense of calm around the team and there wasn’t any sense of urgency in the last few years. Then, Pochettino took over the team and we thought - at least the ones really watching this national team - that ‘you know, when Pochettino walks in the locker room there is going to be an immediate reaction and the guys are going to be like, it’s time to go’. We didn’t get that.

“It took probably 14 months, this fall - the October/November FIFA dates - that the team really turned it around and started to play, not only as well as they can play, but started to play with that desire and underdog mentality that an American team usually has.”