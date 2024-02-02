'We have enough options' - Mauricio Pochettino explains why Chelsea did not sign Armando Broja replacement after striker's loan to Fulham

'We have enough options' - Mauricio Pochettino explains why Chelsea did not sign Armando Broja replacement after striker's loan to FulhamRichard MillsGetty ImagesChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueArmando BrojaFulhamTransfersMauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea have "enough" attacking options despite allowing striker Armando Broja to join Fulham on loan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStriker Broja joins Fulham on loanPochettino happy with optionsChelsea didn't sign replacement