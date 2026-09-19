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USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Mauricio Pochettino dealt major blow as Bundesliga starlet Noahkai Banks rejects USMNT for Germany

Germany
N. Banks
USA
M. Pochettino
Augsburg
Bundesliga

Mauricio Pochettino and the United States men's national team have suffered a major blow after highly-rated defender Noahkai Banks committed his international future to Germany. The 19-year-old Augsburg centre-back, who previously represented the USMNT at youth level, will now file a one-time switch with FIFA to represent his mother's homeland.

  • A major blow for the USMNT

    Coveted dual-national defender Banks has officially pledged his international future to Germany. The German Football Federation announced the decision on Friday, bringing a definitive end to a lengthy tug-of-war with the United States.

    The news comes as a significant setback for the USMNT setup. The American squad currently looks remarkably thin at centre-back, making the loss of the 19-year-old prospect an especially bitter pill to swallow for head coach Pochettino.

    Alongside Tunisian dual-national forward Louey Ben Farhat of Karlsruher SC, Banks has now agreed to a designated pathway within the German national team system.

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    Germany successfully secure their top targets

    Germany under-21 boss Antonio Di Salvo expressed his clear delight at securing the highly-rated teenagers. The DFB had identified both players as priority additions to strengthen their youth ranks. Di Salvo explained the successful pitch to the media following the announcement.

    "We've been in contact with both of them for a while now and had focused our efforts on them," Di Salvo on the DFB website. "I'm very pleased that we have been able to lay out a future pathway with Germany for them and that they agreed with it."

  • The journey from Honolulu to Augsburg

    Born in Hawaii to an American father and a German mother, Banks relocated to Europe when he was just seven weeks old. He subsequently rose through the academy ranks at Augsburg, eventually making a first-team breakthrough and registering 35 appearances across all competitions.

    Banks previously represented the US at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup and initially seemed poised to fully embrace the American project. In February, he spoke glowingly of the USMNT environment, revealing that established stars like Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah made his transition incredibly welcoming.

    Despite that positive experience, the teenager turned down a US camp invitation in March. Last week, Pochettino admitted the situation remained completely open, noting: "We are in contact with all the potential dual nationals. I think it's important for us to see, of course, because that is the connection."

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  • Noahkai Banks, AugsburgGetty

    Awaiting the official FIFA green light

    Because Banks represented the United States in a FIFA-recognised youth tournament, his decision is not yet fully complete on an administrative level. He must now formally file a one-time change of association with world football's governing body.

    As of Friday, FIFA's official portal tracking international switches indicated that his paperwork had not yet been processed. However, once the routine request is approved, the defender will be officially cleared to link up with Di Salvo's Germany U-21 squad.