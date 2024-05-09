Mats Hummels is the king and Vinicius Jnr wows in the UEFA Champions League FedEx Performance Zone as Dortmund and Real Madrid progress to the final

And then there were two! Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will contest the UEFA Champions League final after a thrilling week

What a wild ride it has been, and the end is now in sight! Dortmund and Real Madrid will contest the UEFA Champions League final after overcoming Paris and Bayern, repsectively, in the semi-finals.

It was yet another thrilling week, as Dortmund headed to the French capital holding a slender aggregate lead from the first leg. They withstood a barrage of attacks from their hosts for 90 minutes, but the German team still came out on top, winning 1-0 on the night thanks to a Mats Hummels header.

If that game wasn't wild enough, Real Madrid and Bayern played out a real thriller in the Santiago Bernabeu. After Alphonso Davies fired in a beauty of an opener to put Bayern 3-2 up on aggregate, striker Joselu came off the bench to smash in two late goals for the home team to turn the game on its head and send Carlo Ancelotti's team through to the final.

So, who were the heroes of this dramatic week? With the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars of the semi-final second legs.

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.