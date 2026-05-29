Ex-Arsenal star started eco-friendly biochemical company while playing for AC Milan as he opens up on incredible career outside of football

Flamini, who played for Arsenal over two spells, reflected on his unique dual path and proudly highlighted his scientific impact. "I played for AC Milan and discovered chemistry. Thanks to my patents, the world is a cleaner place," he said.

He then detailed when the venture began and how it initially provided a critical psychological outlet during his footballing career, adding: "During my time at AC Milan, almost as a way to vent. When I wasn't training, I spent my time developing GFBiochemicals, a company working on sustainable chemical solutions related to health and the environment."

The Frenchman also outlined how elite sports directly shaped his corporate mindset and added: "Discipline, teamwork, having a vision, sacrifice, and goals. The mental aspect makes the difference: in football, you can have all the talent in the world, but without a good mentality, you won't get very far. And the same goes for entrepreneurship: you can have lots of ideas, but not know how to put them into practice."