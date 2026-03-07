Getty Images Sport
Revealed: The truth behind Mason Mount's Man Utd transfer plans as Premier League rivals circle
Mount remains committed to the Red Devils
The England international has no intention of forcing an exit from Old Trafford this summer, despite a challenging period since his arrival. Football Insider indicate that the midfielder is focused on proving his technical quality to the club hierarchy and fans after a stint defined more by the treatment table than his on-pitch contributions.
Mount is currently prioritising his fitness, aiming to remain available for selection for the remainder of the campaign. Having arrived from Chelsea in 2023 with high expectations, the playmaker is eager to justify the significant investment United made in his services by finally establishing himself as a regular starter.
Rivals monitoring the midfielder's situation
It was relayed last week that Aston Villa and Fulham were interested in signing Mount this summer. However, the player is reportedly feeling unlucky with injuries and wants to continue fighting for his place at Old Trafford.
Unai Emery and Marco Silva are both reportedly keen on adding the 27-year-old’s creativity to their respective squads. However, Mount’s firm stance suggests that interested parties may have to look elsewhere as United's summer transfer plans begin to take shape.
A frustrating fitness record
United invested £55 million ($70 million) to sign Mount from Chelsea in 2023, but the transfer has yet to yield consistent results. The statistics show a player struggling to find his rhythm as his development is hampered by recurring physical problems.
The 2025-26 season has followed that disappointing pattern, with Mount making just 17 Premier League appearances. This followed a poor previous campaign in which he played just 23 games in all competitions, leaving United fans waiting to see the best of the Champions League winner.
Focus on injury recovery
Mount's main task now is to recover from the injury he sustained at the end of last year. Although he played at the start of 2026, he only managed a total of 30 minutes in two matches before being sidelined again with the same issue.
Interim manager Carrick recently stated that Mount's condition has improved. Speaking before the match against Newcastle, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for United, he was quoted as saying: "Mason is also getting closer to recovery, so unfortunately, that's part of the game.
"There will always be players out, there will always be players who can't play, but we will continue to work as hard as possible to get them back."
