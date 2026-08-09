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Michael Carrick provides Mason Mount injury update after midfielder limps out of PSG friendly
Mount's injury woes continue
United supporters held their collective breath on Saturday when Mount was forced off early during the 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. The 27-year-old, whose time at Old Trafford has been significantly disrupted by fitness issues, lasted less than 20 minutes before hobbling off the pitch to be replaced by youngster Tyler Fletcher.
Since his high-profile move from Chelsea in 2023, Mount has been plagued by a series of unfortunate injuries that have prevented him from finding his best form in Manchester. He has managed just 25 Premier League starts from a possible 114 during his time at the club.
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Carrick plays down Mount injury fears
Addressing the media regarding the midfielder's condition, Carrick explained: "He got kicked. We just wanted to be careful and look after him. We’ve been lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful."
In a video shared by journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the former Chelsea man was later seen walking freely as he headed to the team coach, suggesting that the problem is not as severe as first feared.
Mixed emotions in Gothenburg stalemate
While the focus remained on Mount’s health, the match itself provided a stern test for Carrick’s side against the back-to-back European champions. PSG took an early lead through Liverpool-linked Ibrahim Mbaye, but United responded well and eventually earned a draw thanks to a goal from Bryan Mbeumo.
Reflecting on the performance, Carrick told MUTV: "I enjoyed it. Good challenge. Slightly different with the way they play. We should've scored more goals. It's good for the boys sometimes to have to problem solve and find their own way and I thought we did that. That prepares them for the season as well."
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Building for the Premier League opener
With just two fixtures remaining, United’s pre-season preparations are entering their crucial final stages ahead of the Premier League opener against newly-promoted Hull City on August 22. Following the free-agent departure of veteran Casemiro, it has already been a busy summer of transition at Carrington.
The club has moved proactively to bolster the engine room with the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, and as Michael Carrick works to integrate these new faces, having a fully-fit Mount will be central to his tactical blueprint when the competitive action begins.
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