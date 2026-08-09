Michael Carrick provides Mason Mount injury update after midfielder limps out of PSG friendly

United supporters held their collective breath on Saturday when Mount was forced off early during the 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. The 27-year-old, whose time at Old Trafford has been significantly disrupted by fitness issues, lasted less than 20 minutes before hobbling off the pitch to be replaced by youngster Tyler Fletcher.

Since his high-profile move from Chelsea in 2023, Mount has been plagued by a series of unfortunate injuries that have prevented him from finding his best form in Manchester. He has managed just 25 Premier League starts from a possible 114 during his time at the club.