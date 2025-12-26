Getty Images Sport
‘There’s an opportunity’ - Mason Mount opens up on England World Cup squad hopes as Man Utd midfielder enjoys resurgence under Ruben Amorim
From setbacks to renewed belief
Mount has started United’s last three matches and is hoping to make it four in succession when Newcastle United arrive at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. For a player whose United career has so often stalled just as momentum appeared to be building, the chance to weave together a string of appearances carries significance. Looking back, Mount believes his ability to endure difficult moments was forged long before the pressures of elite football fully took hold. Speaking to Sky Sports, the England international reflected on a childhood driven by ambition and clarity.
"It's always about, as a kid, making it into the first team," Mount said. "I think in my younger years, I didn't have loads of downs. I was very lucky to play in very good teams where we won a lot. Then as you get older, you understand there's definitely going to be ups and downs. And the downs that I experienced was losing big games or losing a final. That's definitely something that you have to learn about, you have to overcome."
The low point of Mount's career that lingered
Few moments encapsulated Mount’s struggles more clearly than a Manchester derby just over a year ago. Handed a starting role by new head coach Ruben Amorim against Manchester City, Mount lasted only 12 minutes before being forced off with another injury. The sight of him walking slowly towards the tunnel, flanked by United’s medical staff, captured the frustration of a player desperate to contribute but repeatedly denied by his body.
"It was very tough because, obviously, the manager had just come in," he said. "I was getting into the team. When I felt it, I was like 'this is not going to be a good one'. It takes a couple of days to kind of get your head around that. But then for me, it was always, 'I'm back on it now, focus. What can I do to get back as quick as possible and in the best shape I can be?'"
That mindset is now bearing fruit. Amorim’s faith has been rewarded with a player who brings intensity, discipline and balance to United’s midfield. Even in defeat, Mount’s contribution has been noted. Gary Neville remarked during the recent 2-1 loss to Aston Villa that United look a better side when Mount is involved, a judgement rooted in more than statistics.
"There's a lot that people don't see, but within the group I think bringing that energy for myself and for the boys onto the pitch is super important," he insisted. "Seeing me start a press or pressing the goalkeeper when it's not on, but then it also sets a trigger for the rest of the lads to go. I've been used a bit higher up in a position that I'm used to. I can go forward, I can get into the box. Also, when we don't have the ball, I will drop in and help the lads in midfield."
Mount is convinced that his best football may still lie ahead, shaped by the lessons of recent seasons.
"I think I'm getting close to really getting back to that [his best]," he said. "I think now with all my experience that I've got and experiences that I've been through, I think it [his best level] can be higher than before. "Over the last couple of years, it's been difficult to get even close to that level. But now, I've had a really good pre-season and a lot of games. A lot of minutes in the legs. I feel like I'm getting close to being back."
England ambitions quietly resurface
As Mount’s club form improves, thoughts inevitably drift towards international football. A place in England’s World Cup squad would once have felt inevitable for a player so central to Chelsea’s Champions League triumph in 2021. Now, it represents a target rather than an expectation. England head coach Thomas Tuchel knows Mount well, having relied on him heavily during that European run, including the assist for the winning goal in the final. That familiarity could yet work in Mount’s favour, provided performances at club level justify it.
"I always say it starts with the club. If you're performing at the club, then you have an opportunity to get in the squad," he said, talking about his World Cup chances. "First and foremost, if we're doing well, if we're winning games, if we're pushing up the league, then there's always going to be that opportunity there. Obviously, I know Thomas. I know what he's all about. I'll be doing everything I can to get in that squad."
A test against Newcastle
Mount’s next chance to underline his progress comes against Newcastle, a side enjoying strong form as the Magpies have lost just once in their last seven matches across all competitions. It is another step in a journey defined by patience and persistence.
