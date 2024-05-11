- Greenwood coming to end of Getafe loan
- Has attracted interest from clubs in Spain and Italy
- Also a major target for big-spending Saudis
Mason Greenwood transfer twist: Saudi Arabia set to blow Barcelona, Atletico Madrid & Juventus offers for Man Utd outcast out of the water
WHAT HAPPENED?
The Saudi Pro League is keen to make a statement signing this summer by moving for Greenwood and could make an offer that would blow other interested parties, including Barcelona, Atletico and Juventus, out of the water, according to Marca. Manchester United are eager to sell to the highest bidder which could pave the way for Greenwood to continue his career in the Middle East next season.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
Greenwood has made an impact in La Liga this season, with Getafe openly admitting they would like to keep him on loan for another campaign. Manchester United are thought to prefer a straight sale and would like a fee in the region of €60 million (£51m/$64m) for the 22-year-old. Such a price tag is out of reach for the Spanish clubs but may not be a problem for the big-spending Saudi teams, even though the player himself wants to play for a Champions League club.
DID YOU KNOW?
Greenwood is one of three Getafe players to be nominated for La Liga's Team of the Season. Left-back Diego Rico and striker Borja Mayoral also picked up nominations.
WHAT NEXT FOR GREENWOOD
Greenwood has scored eight times in La Liga this season for Getafe and could make it into double figures in the team's final games of the campaign against Cadiz, Atletico Madrid, Alaves and Mallorca. The attacker is then due back to Manchester United where a decision will be made on his future.