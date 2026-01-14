Getty/Instagram
Mason Greenwood's partner Harriet Robson shares 2025 photo reel offering rare insight into their life in Marseille with two children
Robson shares family photos
Robson has posted a 2025 photo reel on Instagram, sharing highlights of her family life with Greenwood. The pair have enjoyed a major year and, in February, welcomed their second child. On the pitch, the striker has been exceptional for Marseille in 2025-26, scoring 19 goals in 25 games in all competitions, including a hat-trick in a 9-0 win in the Coupe de France.
Robson's post
Robson shared a clutch of snaps showing her on holiday, as well as a rare insight into family life in Marseille, with images of their two children.
Greenwood silencing doubters
Greenwood has been hailed by former France international Frank Leboeuf for moving on from his exit from Manchester United.
He said: “Almost 35 years ago, another English guy came to Marseille and he was so red after one month of the sun that people said ‘he cannot settle down properly’. It was Chris Waddle. He became a legend, an icon of Marseille, and still is - even his haircut was copied! Mason is doing that job - low profile, working hard for the team, scoring goals, being crucial.
“I’m very impressed with his football, very pleased that after all the problems he had with Manchester United and his private life that he is capable of doing what he does. Football-wise, I have nothing to complain about.
“I’m very pleased to see another English guy in the south of France, enjoying his time in Marseille, because I can tell you that it is anything but easy in Marseille to settle down. The fans are demanding a lot, it’s Latin pressure, it’s different football, and what Mason is doing, I’m very happy and pleased for him.”
What comes next?
Greenwood will hope to continue his fine form when Marseille face Angers in Ligue 1 this weekend. They are third in the table, eight points behind shock leaders Lens and seven behind second-placed reigning champions PSG.
