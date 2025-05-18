Mason Greenwood Harriet Robson Marseille 2025Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson shares rare family photo as partner of ex-Man Utd forward enjoys on-pitch celebrations with fellow Marseille WAGS

M. GreenwoodMarseilleShowbizLigue 1

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson has shared a rare family photo, with the Marseille star’s partner joining WAG celebrations in France.

  • Champions League qualification has been secured
  • Players joined on the pitch by friends and family
  • Transfer talk building ahead of the summer window
