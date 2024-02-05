Mason Greenwood described as ‘great guy’ with ‘exemplary behaviour’ by Getafe boss Jose Bordalas after clash with Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham

Mason Greenwood described as ‘great guy’ with ‘exemplary behaviour’ by Getafe boss Jose Bordalas after clash with Real Madrid superstar Jude BellinghamRitabrata BanerjeeGettyMason GreenwoodJude BellinghamPepe BordalasGetafeReal MadridLaLigaGetafe manager Jose Bordalas came to Mason Greenwood's defence after an incident between the Manchester United loanee and Jude Bellingham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGetafe manager backs GreenwoodBellingham allegedly called Greenwood 'rapist'Getafe have complained to La Liga