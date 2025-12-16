Getty Images
Mason Greenwood in danger of losing star team-mate as Juventus line up bid for ex-Tottenham midfielder thriving under Roberto De Zerbi
Hojbjerg on the move?
Greenwood’s impressive resurgence at Marseille could be set for a significant disruption as the January transfer window approaches, with Juventus reportedly circling for one of the Englishman's key support acts. According to reports in Italy, specifically La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are plotting a swoop for former Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg, a player who has been instrumental in Marseille’s Ligue 1 title charge this season.
Hojbjerg, who swapped north London for the south of France in the summer of 2024 in an initial loan move, has revitalised his career under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi. The 30-year-old has established himself as the heartbeat of the Marseille midfield, providing the defensive stability and passing range that has allowed attacking talents like Greenwood to flourish. However, his commanding performances have not gone unnoticed back in Serie A.
- AFP
The 'Christmas gift' for Spalletti
The report claims that Juventus view Hojbjerg as the perfect "Christmas gift" for head coach Spalletti, who took the reins in Turin earlier this season following a period of instability at the Allianz Stadium. Spalletti, renowned for his tactical specificities, is understood to be searching for a deep-lying playmaker capable of orchestrating his system with authority.
While Juventus already possess Manuel Locatelli, it is believed that Spalletti desires a player with Hojbjerg’s specific blend of physicality and leadership. The Dane’s ability to break up play and immediately transition into attack appeals to the Italian manager, who is looking to solidify his midfield options as Juve look to chase down the league leaders in the second half of the campaign.
A blow for Greenwood and De Zerbi
Losing Hojbjerg would represent a hammer blow for De Zerbi and, by extension, Greenwood. The former Manchester United forward has struck up a productive understanding with Hojbjerg, most recently evidenced during Marseille's dramatic 1-0 victory over Monaco, where Greenwood fired home the winner from a precise Hojbjerg cut-back.
De Zerbi has frequently described Hojbjerg as one of his "most trusted men" and a "guiding figure" in the dressing room. With Marseille currently sitting third in Ligue 1 and pushing for Champions League qualification, the Italian tactician will be desperate to avoid his squad being dismantled mid-season. Speaking recently, De Zerbi admitted it would be very hard to replace a player of Hojbjerg’s influence, noting his role as vice-captain and his pivotal presence in the team’s tactical structure.
- AFP
The transfer mechanics
Financial constraints in Turin mean a straight cash deal could be complicated, but Juventus are reportedly exploring creative solutions. Speculation suggests the Italian side could even offer Locatelli in a swap deal to sweeten the negotiations, though it remains to be seen if Marseille would be willing to entertain such an exchange in the middle of a competitive season.
For Greenwood, the potential departure of Hojbjerg would mean losing a reliable service provider and a senior figure who has helped shield the attacking unit. As the winter window draws nearer, the English forward will be hoping his club can resist the allure of the Old Lady and keep the core of their thriving team together.
This season, the 30-year-old registered two Ligue 1 goals before getting his first assist for Greenwood last week. A key figure in De Zerbi's team, he has started 12 of his 14 appearances in the French top-flight and started five of the six games in which he has featured in the Champions League so far.
