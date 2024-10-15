Mary Earps PSG Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Is Mary Earps in danger of losing the England No.1 shirt? Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman confirms PSG goalkeeper is facing 'huge competition' from Hannah Hampton after tough start to life in France

EnglandM. EarpsS. WiegmanH. HamptonParis Saint GermainChelsea FC Women

Sarina Wiegman has admitted that Paris Saint-German's Mary Earps will face competition from Chelsea's Hannah Hampton for the England No.1 shirt.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Earps to face competition from Hampton
  • Former Man Utd goalkeeper endured tough start in France
  • Hampton has impressed at Chelsea
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below