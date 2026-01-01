Mary Earps, Beth Mead and the top women's 2026 free agents who can start negotiating transfers in January

It wasn't long ago that Mary Earps was at the centre of a transfer saga, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the goalkeeper as she entered the final year of her contract with Manchester United. It's incredible to think, then, that less than three years later, there is not much talk about the fact that the 32-year-old is six months out from being available as a free agent.

Earps' time at Paris Saint-Germain hasn't gone to plan. The hope was that she could enjoy regular European football and win some silverware. However, in her first season, the Parisians lost in Champions League qualifying, were defeated by city rivals Paris FC in the French Cup final and failed to dethrone Lyon as champions of France, all while ending the season without a permanent coach ahead of a transfer window in which more key players would leave to join their conquerors, OL. This time around, PSG did get into the UWCL proper, but they didn't win a game in the league phase, finishing second-from-bottom in the table.

It would make sense if Earps wants to leave and take on a different challenge, given those disappointments. Where could she end up? It's fair to say the former Lioness has seen her stock decline in the last year in particular, through a combination of factors that include her England retirement, the fallout after her explosive autobiography was released and some high-profile mistakes on the pitch. Indeed, Earps has the second-worst save percentage in the French top-flight through the first half of the season.

Widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best, for at least a couple of years, and quite recently too, there is still reason to believe she can get back to her top level, which will make her an enticing offer for many clubs, should she not stay in Paris.