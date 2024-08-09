Martin Zubimendi transfer news: How Real Sociedad are trying to convince Liverpool target to reject Anfield move

GettyMitchell FrettonMartin Zubimendi transfer news: How Real Sociedad are trying to convince Liverpool target to reject Anfield moveMartin ZubimendiLiverpoolTransfersReal SociedadPremier LeagueLaLigaReal Sociedad are planning to make it as difficult as possible for Liverpool to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArne Slot keen to sign a technical midfielderSociedad determined to keep hold of local heroReds must pay release clause in one instalmentArticle continues below