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Martin Zubimendi becomes TENTH Arsenal player to withdraw from international duty as Spain issue statement
Spain confirm Zubimendi knee injury
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released an official statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that Zubimendi has left the national team camp.
In a formal communication, the RFEF stated that Martin Zubimendi is a late withdrawal from the Spanish national team squad to face Egypt due to discomfort in his right knee.
The federation noted that they have opted not to take any risks to preserve the health of the player and that Arsenal's medical department has been kept fully informed of the situation.
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Arsenal’s international injury nightmare
Zubimendi’s departure is the latest blow in what has become a nightmare international window for Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard now becomes the tenth Arsenal player to withdraw from international duty during this current break, leaving the Gunners' medical staff working overtime ahead of the Premier League's resumption.
Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Piero Hincapie have also pulled out of international duty over the past week.
Precautionary measures for the Gunners star
Spain have opted to release Zubimendi immediately rather than keep him with the squad for further monitoring, allowing him to begin his rehabilitation process in London right away.
The club's medical team will conduct their own assessment on the midfielder's knee once he arrives at London Colney. For Arsenal, the loss of Zubimendi would be a significant blow given his tactical importance in maintaining the balance between defence and attack, particularly as other key midfielders are also currently managing their own fitness issues.
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What's next for Arsenal?
Arteta will be desperate for positive news regarding his massive list of absentees. The sheer volume of injuries will force the coaching staff to consider tactical shifts or rely on fringe players if the recovery timelines extend beyond the international window.
After the international break, Arsenal face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, followed by a tough Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Sporting CP.