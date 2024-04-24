Odegard havertz ArsenalGetty Images/@tolami-benson Instagram/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Martin Odegaard's girlfriend Helene Spilling hilariously dances along to Arsenal fans' 'Waka Waka' chant for Kai Havertz during 5-0 rout of Chelsea at the Emirates

ArsenalMartin OedegaardKai HavertzChelseaArsenal vs ChelseaPremier League

Martin Odegaard's girlfriend Helene Spilling danced away to Arsenal fans singing "Waka Waka" for Kai Havertz during the 5-0 victory over Chelsea.

  • One-way traffic at the Emirates
  • Odegaard ran the show in midfield
  • Notched two assists including one for Havertz

