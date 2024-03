‘Martin Odegaard, you’ve changed my life’ - Arsenal fans go wild for midfielder’s outrageous assist for Leandro Trossard’s goal against Porto - with Bruno Fernandes comparisons labelled ‘pathetic’ Martin OedegaardArsenalArsenal vs FC PortoChampions League

Arsenal fans couldn't hold back their amazement at Martin Odegaard's sumptuous assist for Leandro Trossard's goal against Porto on Tuesday.