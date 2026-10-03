'He is radiating joy!' – Mark van Bommel single out Kevin De Bruyne after Turkey victory

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel celebrated a convincing 3-0 UEFA Nations League A victory over Turkey at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege. A double from Kevin De Bruyne and a late header from substitute Romelu Lukaku secured three vital points for the Red Devils.

The victory moves Belgium onto six points in Group A, staying right behind group leaders France.

Van Bommel noted that while the final scoreline was comfortable, the match contained chaotic periods.