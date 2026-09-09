Hermoso's Gasperini glow! Defender backs Roma boss to make elite European nights a habit

Roma defender Mario Hermoso expressed delight as his side prepare for their Champions League opener against Fenerbahce in Istanbul. The match marks the Giallorossi's return to Europe's elite club competition after a seven-year absence.

The former Atletico Madrid centre-back emphasized that playing every three days suits the squad's ambition as they look to build on their strong domestic start.

Hermoso made it clear that Roma travel to Turkey with total determination to begin the European campaign on a winning note.



