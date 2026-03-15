"In the case of the first yellow card, Diao had plenty of space; the booking for a foul was automatic. The incident involving Wesley was a minor low challenge, but it was a foul rather than reckless play. In the second instance too, the sending-off, Diao has plenty of space to run and consequently, once again, the booking is automatic, but the issue is the foul itself. From what we can see, there is no contact; their legs never touch; Diao feels a hand on his side, but it belongs to Rensch. It is difficult to spot a foul here. VAR can intervene in the event of a change of official, and the decision is overruled via an OFR. Wesley’s arm probably touched Diao’s back, and VAR must have thought that could be the contact spotted by Massa. It’s an interpretation, of course; there aren’t any crystal-clear images.”