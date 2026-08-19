Marcus Rashford thanks Jamie Carragher for shutting down Gary Neville over Manchester United transfer talk

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to agree with Jamie Carragher after the former defender clashed with Gary Neville on an upcoming episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

As reported by the Mirror, Neville attempted to prompt a discussion about the Manchester United forward, asking: "Marcus Rashford, what do we think? Last question." Carragher immediately dismissed the topic, replying: "Oh ***********. Can we do a podcast without mentioning Rashford? Stop it! Oh my god. It’s like the Trent and Rashford - there was like a little part of the podcast - the Trent part or the Rashford part."