Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Marcus Rashford's Man Utd escape route to Barcelona is blocked as Blaugrana face a familiar transfer problem - explained

M. RashfordBarcelonaTransfersManchester UnitedLaLigaPremier League

Marcus Rashford's proposed move to Barcelona will not be possible due to the Catalan club's financial constraints.

  • Rashford unlikely to move to Barcelona
  • Catalan giants unsure about Fati's future
  • Dortmund eyeing loan move for the striker
