What next for Marcus Rashford & Robert Lewandowski? Hansi Flick addresses future of Barcelona duo after La Liga title triumph

Looking ahead, Barcelona turn their attention to chasing a 100-point season. "Our goal is 100 points," Flick stated. "To reach this, we have to win three games. This is the goal for the next three games. We celebrate a lot, but it's also possible to play good." Committing his future to the club, Flick confirmed a new deal until 2028: "It's a really good deal. We can go to 2028 and then we see; if everything is right, we make the decision to go one year more. It's a big commitment for us to work harder, harder than this season, to try and reach the best level with the team and to win titles. This is normal for Barcelona and I know everyone has this amazing dream to win the Champions League. We tried. We try it again."