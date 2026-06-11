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Does Marcus Rashford ‘like’ the Premier League? Newcastle legend Chris Waddle explains why sulky Man Utd outcast is unlikely to head for St James’ Park
Barcelona stalling on £26m purchase option in Rashford's loan deal
That certainly appeared to be the case towards the end of a decade-long stint as a first-team regular at Old Trafford. Having plundered 30 goals and hit a career-high in 2023, earning a lucrative new contract in the process, Rashford was heading out on loan to Aston Villa by February 2025.
Another exit was agreed in the summer transfer window of that year, with Barcelona welcoming the versatile frontman to Camp Nou. La Liga title success was savoured with the Blaugrana while finding the target on 14 occasions across all competitions.
A protracted saga regarding a permanent deal has dragged on for several months, with Barca reluctant to trigger a purchase option at £26 million ($35m). They have, however, been happy to splash out £70m ($94m) on Gordon - a man that is also capable of operating on the left flank or down the middle as a false nine.
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Could Rashford replace Barcelona new boy Gordon at Newcastle?
Rashford is now seeing alternative landing spots speculated on, with it suggested that he could fill Gordon’s boots at St James’ Park. Quizzed on whether such a switch would make sense for the Magpies, Newcastle legend Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NewBettingOffers.co.uk - said: “I'm not sure if Marcus Rashford actually loves the Premier League. I think he lost his way a bit. He had a great season and he had a good season at Man United, which got him the new big contract. Then all of a sudden he sort of lost interest, in a way, his body language wasn't there.
“He's gone to Barcelona as a new sort of, wow, this is a new page in my career. But he's never really cemented his shirt there, let's be honest. Raphinha gets the shirt if he’s fit in the big games. Rashford's been coming on as a sub in a lot of games.
“I think they're looking at him maybe as a squad player, and would you pay 35, 40 million for a player who could be sat on the bench 50% of the season? He's a good player. We know that last year at Man United, the year or so before he left, he was on fire. He got that big contract, and then he dropped off.
“I think a lot of it with Marcus Rashford is mentally. We know he's got ability. He's a big, big kid. He can play nine, he can play 11, he can play probably a 10. He has got the ability, but I just wonder sometimes with him, is it mentally? He's got all the attributes to be a top footballer, but he lacks, sometimes, body language. It looks as if he doesn't want to be there. And whether that's mind games, it looks like it to me.
“I'm not sure with Barcelona, I'm not sure if they'll actually commit to that, because it's a lot of money for somebody who could be on the bench for 50% of the games.”
Is Man Utd academy graduate Rashford done with the Premier League?
Pressed further on whether Newcastle should at least be asking the question of whether Rashford would like to succeed Gordon on Tyneside, offering him the chance to prove a few people wrong at Old Trafford, Waddle added: “I don't know if he likes the Premier League. I think he likes this bit of going abroad. I think he's out of the way. When he's in England, he's under the spotlight. Obviously, at Man United he was, and Man United are a really big club.
“Whether he would come to Newcastle and feel at home, I think it could be like going back into the Man United situation. I think Marcus Rashford would prefer, and probably be better for him mentally, if he's in Spain or Italy, or even France. I think he'll be looking at options abroad before he has to come back to Manchester United.”
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Rashford has a World Cup shop window in which to impress
Rashford’s aforementioned lucrative contract at Old Trafford still has two years left to run, meaning that he needs to find a suitable suitor from somewhere in order to secure the transfer he craves and start putting down roots.
Playing a prominent role for England at the 2026 World Cup would undoubtedly aid that quest, with a global shop window about to swing open. The general consensus is that he will get the nod, ahead of Gordon, for the Three Lions’ opening game against Croatia on June 17.