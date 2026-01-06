Marcus Rashford's Man Utd return blocked! Barcelona loan star still unlikely to make Old Trafford comeback despite Ruben Amorim sacking

Rashford has revealed that he would love to remain at Barcelona given the option, as he bids to add trophies won in Spain to an already glittering cabinet.

He said: "What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."

Rashford was also asked about his early impressions of the city and how he has settled with the Spanish powerhouse, to which he replied: "I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.

"For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints."

He added: "There is pressure here, but it's not negative pressure; it's the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer. I can't be in a place where there aren't high expectations; for me, it's harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren't at their peak."

