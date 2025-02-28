Crystal Palace FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Marcus Rashford 'can fly'! Man Utd 'will not be happy' with England star's Aston Villa progress amid reports of agreement to leave Old Trafford for good

M. RashfordManchester UnitedAston VillaPremier League

Manchester United "will not be happy" with Marcus Rashford's bright Aston Villa form amid reports of a permanent summer exit, warned Dwight Yorke.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Yorke excited to see Rashford shine at Villa Park
  • Believes Man Utd made a mistake
  • Hailed Emery for getting the best out of him
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches