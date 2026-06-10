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Marcus Rashford ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for Chelsea as Blues legend talks up surprise raid for Man Utd outcast amid Barcelona transfer uncertainty
Cole makes the case for Rashford
Rashford is coming off a productive campaign in Spain, where he registered 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions to help Barcelona win La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana, proving he can still deliver at the highest level after a difficult chapter in Manchester.
Speaking to SunSport, Cole addressed the potential move, stating: “It’s just a matter of the wages and the valuation. Rashford ticks a lot of boxes, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on him - he’d do a good job for Chelsea. He needs to keep going, Marcus, he needs to keep his confidence up because he rebuilt himself at Barcelona, and there’s still another level for him to jump to. He’s someone Chelsea should inquire about, but it’ll depend on the deal.”
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Barcelona exit opens the door
The opportunity for Chelsea to strike has emerged after Barcelona reportedly decided against triggering the purchase option included in his loan agreement. Hansi Flick’s side opted to buy Anthony Gordon instead, leaving the England international looking for a permanent home away from Manchester United.
Cole is well aware of the financial restrictions currently facing his former club, noting that Alonso must be clever in the market. He added: “Chelsea needs goals in the front three, an experienced centre-back, and then possibly a goalkeeper to push the goalkeepers that are already there. It’s hard for me to say who they should go for, because I’d love Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Antonio Rudiger. But Xabi Alonso needs to work out where he can get value for money, because I don’t think there’s a lot of money left at Chelsea to be honest with you. There’s been a lot of money wasted, so he may have to work with what he’s got, but if he has to work with what he’s got, then the Chelsea fans must stick with him and know that this isn’t the Chelsea of 10 years ago.”
Arteta and Arsenal are watching
Should Chelsea take Cole's advice, they will not be the only Premier League giants circling the forward. Rival interest is high, as Arsenal could be set to launch a sensational move for the forward to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking options. The Gunners are reportedly looking for versatility, and Rashford's experience in the English top flight makes him an attractive proposition.
Rashford brings a wealth of experience that the current Chelsea squad lacks. Aside from Tosin Adarabioyo, the England star would be one of the senior figures in a young dressing room. With nearly 300 Premier League appearances, 89 goals, and 42 assists to his name, he would immediately become the most seasoned campaigner in the Blues' attack, comfortably sitting ahead of captain Reece James in terms of league experience.
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A summer of big decisions
As Rashford focuses on his duties with England at the World Cup, his club future remains the subject of intense speculation. While he has enjoyed his time in La Liga, the financial landscape in Catalonia and the emergence of new signings have forced a rethink. Barcelona sporting director Deco recently praised the attacker's professionalism, but it appears it was not enough to secure a long-term stay.
Deco said: "Marcus has helped us a lot because he came on loan, it is not easy to come on loan as a player like him because he is a top player. He helped us a lot because he had the responsibility to replace Raphinha, it is not easy but he did very well." Despite the kind words, the path now leads back to the Premier League. Arsenal appear ready to make a move, and if Cole has his way, Chelsea will soon be entering the fray.