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Marcus Rashford to Arsenal? Gunners ‘could come calling’ for Man Utd-owned forward as Barcelona refuse to pay £26m permanent transfer option on 14-goal loan star
Gunners alert as Rashford future hangs in balance
Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for Rashford this summer, with the forward’s entourage believing the Gunners could "come knocking" if the price is right, according to Daily Mail. The Manchester United-owned star has spent the season on loan at Barcelona, where he has revitalised his career under Hansi Flick, but financial constraints at the Camp Nou have cast doubt on a permanent stay.
While Rashford remains happy in Spain, Barcelona are reportedly reluctant to trigger their £26 million permanent purchase option due financial constraint. This uncertainty has alerted several European heavyweights, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old’s situation as he prepares to permanently sever ties with United.
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Arteta demands 'ambitious' summer business
The links to Rashford come at a time when Arteta is demanding significant investment from the Arsenal board. Following a heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the Spaniard has urged the club to act decisively in the market to ensure they remain competitive at the highest level.
Arteta stated: "We start to make some very important decisions if we want to reach another level. And we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."
Barcelona’s financial dilemma despite Rashford impact
The situation is complicated by the fact that Barcelona are genuinely pleased with Rashford's output. Sporting director Deco recently praised the attacker's professionalism and his ability to adapt to Flick’s system, noting that he had successfully filled the void left by other stars during his time in Catalonia.
Speaking about the forward's contribution, Deco told BBC Sport: "Marcus has helped us a lot because he came on loan, it is not easy to come on loan as a player like him because he is a top player. He helped us a lot because he had the responsibility to replace Raphinha, it is not easy but he did very well." Despite this, the arrival of Rashford's international team-mate Anthony Gordon for €80m has tightened the budget further, leaving the 28-year-old in limbo.
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Arsenal's wider transfer strategy revealed
Rashford is not the only name on Arsenal's list as they look to bolster their ranks. The report also notes that the club is scouting Real Madrid teenager Victor Valdepenas and Newcastle duo Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali. There is also a brewing battle with Manchester United over Leicester City’s 16-year-old sensation Jeremy Monga, as the Gunners look to secure the best young talent in England.
With a projected revenue nearing £770m, the Kroenke family are expected to back Arteta’s vision. While the primary target remains a marquee striker like Julian Alvarez, the possibility of securing Rashford, who netted 14 goals for Barca last term, represents a versatile and proven Premier League option that could elevate the Gunners' attacking rotations next season.