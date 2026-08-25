Voetbalzone
Marco van Basten criticises KNVB decision to appoint foreign coach Xavi for the Netherlands
Criticising the KNVB's foreign appointment
Marco van Basten has voiced strong disapproval following the KNVB's decision to appoint a foreign manager for the Netherlands national team. Speaking on Radio JOE's Coen & Sander Show, the legendary striker expressed frustration over Xavi Hernández taking charge on a four-year contract. It marks the first time a foreign coach has led the Oranje since Ernst Happel in the 1970s. Van Basten believes this historic shift highlights a major underlying failure within the country's coaching system.
- Pro Shots
Defending Dutch managerial talent
Van Basten made it clear that he believes the Netherlands possesses the capability to produce its own elite tactical minds. He argued that relying on foreign appointments suggests the national football association is failing in its primary developmental duties.
"My feeling is, I’d prefer to have a Dutch coach," Van Basten stated. "After all, it seems to me that we ought to be able to produce one here in the Netherlands. He was a good player, though."
Stepping away from the game
While reflecting on the current state of Dutch football, the former Oranje manager and assistant confirmed he has no interest in returning to the dugout. Having previously led the national side between 2004 and 2008 and later served as assistant to Danny Blind alongside Ruud van Nistelrooy - who is now working as part of Xavi's new staff - Van Basten insists those days are firmly behind him.
When asked whether he was interested in returning to work for the federation, Van Basten said: "No, absolutely not. I’m completely done with football. I’m going to do other things. I watch it all from a bit of a distance, and for the rest, I’m not really bothered."
- AFP
Mixed emotions for Dutch football
Beyond the national team setup, Van Basten offered a broader perspective on the current landscape of Dutch sport and domestic clubs. While he takes joy from watching Feyenoord and PSV excel, alongside praising broader Dutch athletic achievements like Max Verstappen, watching his beloved Ajax struggles brings him pain. As Xavi and his backroom staff prepare to lead the national team into a new era, debates surrounding foreign leadership and domestic identity will undoubtedly continue to dominate the footballing conversation in the Netherlands.
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