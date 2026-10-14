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'A big name in Europe!' – Marco Silva issues stern warning as Benfica prepare for Celtic test
In-form Benfica prepare for Celtic European showdown
Benfica host Celtic at the Estadio da Luz on Thursday night for Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League league phase. The Portuguese giants enter the fixture in exceptional form under head coach Marco Silva, having won nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions following a 2-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes.
Striker Vangelis Pavlidis leads the attack in red-hot form, netting 14 goals in 14 games this season.
In contrast, Martin O'Neill's Celtic have experienced a rocky spell, losing three of their last four games before beating Motherwell 2-0.
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Silva warns against complacency despite Celtic struggles
Speaking ahead of the clash, Silva dismissed any suggestions of an easy night against a Celtic side looking to bounce back from an opening matchday defeat. "It will be very important to pick up points," Silva stated.
"Celtic didn't start this competition well and will want to set things right, so it is up to us to be at our best."
"Celtic are a big club and a strong name in Europe, with a rich tradition and capable of making things difficult for their opponents and fighting until the final whistle."
Sudakov highlights electric atmosphere and club stature
Midfielder Georgiy Sudakov echoed his manager's respect for the visitors, recalling his previous European encounter against the Hoops during his time with Shakhtar Donetsk. "Benfica and Celtic are big clubs, so I believe it will be a very interesting match," Sudakov noted.
"I don't like to talk about who the favourites are, but I can say that we will do everything we can to make the fans happy."
"Four years ago, I faced Celtic with Shakhtar and saw the incredible atmosphere their fans create. They are a great club with great fans, just like Benfica."
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Eagles target fifth consecutive home win over Hoops
History heavily favours the home side at the Estadio da Luz, with Celtic having lost all four of their previous away encounters against Benfica in Portugal.
However, Silva insisted his team must adapt tactically to maintain their winning momentum on the continental stage.
"We have the ability to do better and step up in a different competition against a different opponent," Silva concluded. "We know what needs fixing, and this match will demand a different approach."
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