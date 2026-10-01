'I came to take his place!' - Marcelo reveals how Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos reacted to being replaced at the Santiago Bernabeu

Speaking on Real Madrid TV's Campo de Estrellas, Marcelo detailed the surreal experience of meeting his hero. "You arrive somewhere, your idol welcomes you warmly knowing that you play in the same position, that I was coming to be 'Roberto Carlos's successor'," he said.

The legendary full-back quickly made sure his new team-mate had a direct line for any issues. Marcelo recalled his compatriot telling him: "Marcelo, take my number and write it down. Call me if you need anything."

That warmth extended far beyond the training pitch, providing crucial stability for the youngster's inner circle. "He treated me, my wife, my brother-in-law, my grandfather, as if we were his family," Marcelo explained. "It's not normal for someone to treat you so well when they're coming to play for you. In theory, I was coming to take his place, and he helped me a lot."



