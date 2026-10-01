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'I came to take his place!' - Marcelo reveals how Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos reacted to being replaced at the Santiago Bernabeu
A daunting task in the Spanish capital
Marcelo touched down in Madrid as a teenager in 2007, carrying the immense weight of succeeding a global superstar. The young left-back was tasked with eventually filling the void left by his childhood hero, who had dominated the flank at the Bernabeu for years.
The transition could have easily sparked a fierce rivalry, as the two Brazilians were set to compete for the exact same spot on the pitch. Instead, the veteran defender embraced the teenager immediately, easing his adaptation to European football and acting as a vital support system during their sole campaign together.
- AFP
'I came to take his place!'
Speaking on Real Madrid TV's Campo de Estrellas, Marcelo detailed the surreal experience of meeting his hero. "You arrive somewhere, your idol welcomes you warmly knowing that you play in the same position, that I was coming to be 'Roberto Carlos's successor'," he said.
The legendary full-back quickly made sure his new team-mate had a direct line for any issues. Marcelo recalled his compatriot telling him: "Marcelo, take my number and write it down. Call me if you need anything."
That warmth extended far beyond the training pitch, providing crucial stability for the youngster's inner circle. "He treated me, my wife, my brother-in-law, my grandfather, as if we were his family," Marcelo explained. "It's not normal for someone to treat you so well when they're coming to play for you. In theory, I was coming to take his place, and he helped me a lot."
A festive rescue away from Brazil
That paternal care was best demonstrated during Marcelo's first winter break in Spain. With only a brief five-day window preventing a trip back to South America, the young defender was facing a lonely festive period before receiving an unexpected invitation.
"I never called him, but he called me," Marcelo recalled. "One Christmas he told me: 'Look, we don't have time to go to Brazil for Christmas because it's only five days, come to my house'.
"I know how important Christmas is for families. Being far from Brazil, I needed to have a home and feel like it was my own."
- AFP
Cementing an unmatched legacy
Marcelo went on to definitively fulfil his early promise, establishing himself as a modern great at the Bernabeu. He ultimately amassed an astonishing trophy haul that included five Champions League crowns and six La Liga titles, leaving a permanent mark on European football.
While a World Cup trophy famously eluded him following Brazil's crushing 2014 exit, his club status remains untouchable. Now reflecting on his playing days in retirement, Marcelo is universally remembered right alongside his idol in the pantheon of Madrid's greatest defenders.
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