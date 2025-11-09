'He can't even walk!' - Marc Guehi set to withdraw from England squad as Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner reveals worrying injury update

The defender played all 90 minutes of Palace's victory in midweek and did not have to come off despite picking up the knock. Glasner would have been hopeful that his captain would be fit in time to face rivals Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, but the Austrian revealed Guehi is unable to walk unassisted and was unavailable for selection.

It marks a bitter blow for both Palace and England boss Thomas Tuchel to whom Guehi has become a key player at the heart of defence. The former Chelsea man is adept on both the left and right side of central defence and had been forming nice partnerships with both Manchester City’s John Stones and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in recent games.

Guehi was the pick of the defenders in the last international break, providing his team-mates with two assists in the Three Lions’ rampant 3-0 defeat of Wales. With games against Serbia and Albania coming on Thursday and Sunday next week, it appears the Palace skipper will not be ready to play any part.