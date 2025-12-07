Getty Images Sport
Marc Guehi gives surprising verdict on failed summer transfer to Liverpool as England star runs down contract at Crystal Palace
Guehi's uncertain future
Guehi was primed to join Arne Slot's side this summer, only for Palace to decide against completing the £35 million ($46.6m) deal as they couldn't find a replacement for the 25-year-old. He has since been linked with Real Madrid but Liverpool are not giving up on the former Chelsea man. But with his contract set to expire next summer, Liverpool risk losing him to a rival in 2026 on a free transfer.
Incidentally, Palace boss Oliver Glasner recently denied claims that he would leave the FA Cup holders if Guehi was sold.
He told reporters earlier this month: "I told you with Marc Guehi, everybody said I threatened to step down, it’s completely wrong. I just said if you sell Marc Guehi and we don’t have the right replacement, we could struggle. If you are fine with this for Crystal Palace - not for Oliver Glasner, never - for Crystal Palace, sell him. If you don’t want that situation, you have to keep him, and the chairman decided that Marc stays. It’s the same here, I give my advice, but it’s never a wish, it’s nothing to do with we have to buy players [so] that Oliver Glasner signs a new contract. It’s just if we want to progress in the Premier League environment."
Guehi responds to Liverpool links
England star Guehi has claimed that "God has a plan for me" following the collapse of his Liverpool move. And it seems having team-mates such as Maxence Lacroix, who is also a Christian, is helping him be at peace on the matter.
He told Sky Sports: "I think everyone has this perception that it was difficult. Actually, it wasn't difficult. It wasn't difficult at all. Because when you're focused on what's the most important thing, it becomes easy. I know that God has a plan for me, and whatever that plan will be, will come into fruition at some point. But, the goal and the focus has always been playing football and trying to do the best I can. And fortunately for me, I get to do it with people like Max."
January exit unlikely
According to Palace chairman Steve Parish, it is more likely that Guehi leaves for free next summer rather than departing in January, which would give the Croydon outfit some sort of transfer fee. Moreover, it seems very remote that he will stay at the Eagles, who are competing in the Conference League this season, with the defender showing no signs of extending his stay.
In November, he told the Men in Blazers podcast: "We needed to keep Marc because the difference between us having a stellar season and having a relegation-threatened season is us winning five games or not. So the margins in the Premier League are very tight and you have to remember that Michael (Olise) has gone, we’re OK, Ebbs (Eberechi Eze) has gone, we’re OK, Wilfred (Zaha) went, we’re OK. There’s a limit to how much you can keep doing that before you break down the fabric of the team."
What comes next for Guehi?
For the time being, Guehi will be focusing on doing the best he can for Palace, who sit sixth in the Premier League at the time of writing. Next up is a trip to London neighbours Fulham on Sunday afternoon, with the Eagles potentially climbing up to fourth with a victory at Craven Cottage. The games are coming thick and fast for Glasner's side as on Thursday night they are away to Shelbourne in European action, before hosting Manchester City in the league a few days later.
