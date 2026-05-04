Marc Guehi, what are you doing?! Man City defender's woeful blunder gives Everton vital equaliser after Thierno Barry initially caught offside in costly draw

City appeared to be cruising toward a vital three points in their pursuit of Arsenal until a lapse in concentration from Guehi turned the game on its head.

After Jeremy Doku had opened the scoring with a sublime finish, Guehi produced a woeful blunder that gifted Thierno Barry an equalising goal in the 68th minute, despite the Toffees forward having been in an offside position earlier in the move. The error completely unsettled the visitors, who had previously looked composed in possession.

The mistake proved infectious for the City backline, as Everton suddenly found a second wind. Just five minutes later, the turnaround was complete when Jake O’Brien rose highest to head the hosts in front, leaving Pep Guardiola looking absolutely stunned on the touchline. The disbelief in the away dugout was palpable as a 1-0 lead morphed into a deficit in the blink of an eye, fundamentally shifting the momentum of the title race.



