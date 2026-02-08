Marc Guehi claims failed Liverpool transfer and Man City move were down to 'God's plan' ahead of first Anfield visit since summer saga

On Sunday afternoon, Guehi will face the side he came so close to joining on deadline day last summer knowing that anything but a victory will leave City scrambling behind league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners have opened up a nine-point advantage over City following a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Emirates against Sunderland on Saturday and will be willing on Liverpool to take points off of their closest challengers at Anfield.

Guehi was moments away from becoming a Red before Palace pulled the plug after not being able to secure a replacement in time. Yet, by January and with his contract at Selhurst Park ticking into its final few months, Palace were willing to split from their skipper for a modest fee to ensure he was not lost for nothing in the summer.

Guehi has immediately become a key member of the City backline and will likely take his spot at the heart of their defence for years to come. Now, reflecting on his failed move to Liverpool, Guehi has no doubt he made the right move.