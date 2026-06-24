Enzo Fernandez up next? Marc Cucurella addresses claims Chelsea vice-captain will join him at Real Madrid

Cucurella has officially completed his transition from Chelsea to Real Madrid, signing a six-year deal to play under Jose Mourinho. Despite only just arriving in Madrid, the 27-year-old is already looking to bring a familiar face with him, publicly urging Fernandez to consider a move to the Spanish giants.

Speaking to the Spanish publication Marca, Cucurella made no secret of his desire to see the midfielder follow his lead. He said: "He’s a great player and a friend of mine. He congratulated me on the signing. I hope it happens. I would be very happy. We were very happy at Chelsea, and to have the opportunity to both sign for Real Madrid in the same summer… I hope he’s lucky and becomes a Real Madrid player."



