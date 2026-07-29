Marc Cucurella shows off new tattoo of Luis de la Fuente as Spain hero follows through on World Cup promise

Cucurella revealed on Instagram that he has gone through with his pledge to tattoo the Spain head coach on his body, posting photos of the finished artwork alongside celebrity tattoo artist Ganga.

It is a stunning tribute to the man who guided the Spanish national team back to the summit of international football, following their dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final. After the victory, Cucurella immediately confirmed he would honour the pledge, even asking fans for suggestions on where the tattoo should go. Now he has followed through. The left back captioned his X post simply: "Promise kept."







