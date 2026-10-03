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'It’s all a process' - Marc Cucurella defends Jose Mourinho’s rocky Real Madrid start after €55m summer move
Real Madrid endure sluggish domestic opening
Mourinho's second tenure in the Spanish capital has not begun as planned, with Los Blancos already trailing early pacesetters Barcelona by six points. Defeats to Real Betis and city rivals Atletico Madrid in their opening seven La Liga fixtures have amplified the pressure at the Bernabeu.
Cucurella has found himself squarely in the spotlight during this rocky patch. Following his €55 million (£46m) transfer from Chelsea, the left-back was severely exposed on his flank during the Madrid derby. However, his domestic struggles sit in stark contrast to his dominant displays on international duty. The defender has carried his stellar World Cup form into the current international break, starring in world champions Spain's recent Nations League victories over England and Croatia.
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Defending a chaotic preparation
Addressing the media while away with the national team, Cucurella pleaded for patience and highlighted the squad's disjointed summer. He stressed that a lack of adequate preparation time has severely hampered Mourinho’s attempts to implement his tactical blueprint.
"It's all a process," Cucurella explained. "With the national team, the foundations have been laid over many years - with the coach, too. At Madrid, we have just started with a new manager and it's too soon to speak. Some players only had a week-long pre-season before starting."
The Spanish defender remains confident that the results will eventually turn. "The beginning of the season hasn't been what we all hoped for, but it's a process and we will see where we are at the end of the campaign," he added.
Contrasting fortunes on the international stage
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente recently noted that Cucurella looks "sensational" in a red shirt, suggesting the national team setup allows certain players to operate at a level "far superior" to their club form.
Cucurella did not shy away from the discrepancy, vowing to replicate his international standards for his new club. "It's not even been 10 games yet," he continued. "There are things to improve, of course. We basically had no pre-season, while it's a new club for me. I have to adapt to my new team-mates and give my best so that the player you see with the national team is the same player with Real Madrid."
Despite his recent club woes, Cucurella's stellar year has earned him a Ballon d'Or nomination alongside international colleague Lamine Yamal and club team-mate Kylian Mbappe. "If it was up to me to vote, I would vote for myself," he joked. "But no, two of the candidates to win it are team-mates, so whoever wins it, I will be happy."
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Nations League duties continue
Spain look to make it three wins from three when they host Czechia in Oviedo on Saturday. De la Fuente's men will then conclude the extended international break with a trip to face Croatia on Tuesday.
For Cucurella, these fixtures offer a vital opportunity to build momentum before returning to Madrid. Mourinho will desperately need his marquee summer signing operating at peak capacity as Los Blancos attempt to close the gap in the La Liga title race.
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