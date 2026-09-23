'We run a lot!' - Marc Cucurella hits back at claims Real Madrid are lazy after shock Liga defeats

Cucurella has dismissed concerns over Madrid's work rate following a challenging start to their Liga campaign. The defender quickly responded to statistics suggesting Los Blancos currently cover the least distance in the Spanish top flight.

Speaking while on international duty with Spain, the full-back argued that the intense scrutiny is purely result-driven. Cucurella believes the criticism only exists because of their recent high-profile defeats against Atletico and Betis.

The Madrid star insists his team-mates are not lacking effort. He remains confident that the ongoing debate surrounding their physical output is largely an overreaction from the media.