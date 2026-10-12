Marc Cucurella drags his hair into Vinicius Jr red card row with furious warning to referee during 10-man Real Madrid win over Villarreal

Furious at what he perceived as harsh officiating against his team-mate, Cucurella marched straight over to assistant referee Francisco Garcia on the touchline to issue a stern warning while wagging his finger. Madrid team-mate Bernardo Silva and club delegate Chendo even had to step in to calm the left-back down before matters boiled over.

DAZN cameras caught the Spaniard's explosive confrontation as he bellowed at the official: "I hope... I hope that if anyone touches a single hair of mine, you send them off. Go check the VAR."