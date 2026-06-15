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Marc Cucurella completes £52m transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea as returning boss Jose Mourinho lands first major signing
The Special One makes his mark
Mourinho has wasted no time in reshaping the Real Madrid squad after making the 27-year-old left-back his priority target upon his return. The move signals a major intent from the Spanish giants as they look to rebuild after two seasons without a major trophy, providing the Special One with an established international to anchor his new-look defence.
The deal is worth an initial €60m (£52m/$70m), according to Guardian, representing a significant investment for a player who initially struggled to win over the Chelsea faithful before becoming a key figure in their recent European and global successes.
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Cucurella signs long-term deal
Madrid have moved quickly to tie down the defender, confirming that the Spain international has signed a contract that keeps him at the Bernabéu for the long haul. In an official statement, the club announced: "Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Marc Cucurella, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2032."
The 2024 European Championship winner is currently with the Spanish national team at the World Cup and will join up with his new team-mates immediately following the conclusion of the tournament. His departure marks the end of an era for Chelsea's backline as they prepare for life under their own new management.
Chelsea say goodbye to a world champion
The Blues confirmed the exit with a message of gratitude for the defender. In their official statement, the club announced: "Marc Cucurella has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid. Cucurella joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion and was part of the team that lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup last year."
The club also highlighted his international success during his tenure, adding: "During Cucurella’s stay at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old defender regularly represented the Spanish national team and won the UEFA European Championships in 2024. Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements. We wish him every success as he begins the next stage of his career."
Despite his successes on the pitch, relations between the player and the hierarchy reportedly soured earlier this year. Cucurella had publicly criticised the direction of the club, suggesting that the squad was paying a heavy price for "inexperience" following a disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. He also voiced his frustration over the decision to part ways with Enzo Maresca. Furthermore, the defender openly admitted that a return to his boyhood club, Barcelona, would be "difficult to refuse."
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Mourinho's Bernabeu revolution begins
Cucurella's arrival is expected to be just the beginning of a massive recruitment drive as Mourinho aims to rebuild the Madrid squad. The club has already been closely linked with several high-profile targets including Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, and Bernardo Silva as they look to reclaim their dominance both domestically and in Europe.
For Chelsea, the sale provides a significant boost to the coffers as new manager Xabi Alonso looks to find a replacement. While Cucurella's level was felt by some at the club to have dipped following the Christmas period, his move to the Spanish capital proves there is still a high demand for his services at the very top level of European football.
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