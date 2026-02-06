Getty Images Sport
Marc Cucurella ambushed AGAIN by Adama Traore as Spanish duo face off on TV show following Chelsea vs West Ham melee
Cucurella and Adama's clash
Cucurella and Adama went face-to-face during the most recent London derby between the Blues and the Hammers, with Adama coming out on top after throwing the left-back to the ground. That then led to a fracas that saw Joao Pedro attempt to defend his team-mate, after Enzo Fernandez had scored a late winner in the five-goal thriller. However, the pair have now been placed together in an awkward reunion on Spanish television.
Speaking to 3 Cat Fanzone show, Cucurella admitted he did provoke Adama. He said: “Joao Pedro saved my life, honestly, if I were Joao, I would have run backwards.
“It was towards the end of the game. I put my body in a bit, we scuffled, and at one point I stood up and saw I was very close to him.
“So I thought, ‘I’ll stick my head out a little and see if I can stir things up,’ and then he grabbed me, pulled me down, and a real scuffle broke out.
“These things happen, I don’t have a problem with it.
“That said, if I ran into him on the street, I’d hesitate about whether to say hello after this.”
- Getty Images Sport
Awkward reunion
With Cucurella having revealed that he would not say hello to Adama on the street, he was then forced to smile and clap as the muscular Hammers star appeared from behind the scenes.
Adama said: “It was just the heat of the moment during the match, nothing more.
“I personally ran into Marc, and I know he’s a good guy – it’s nothing personal, it all stays on the field.”
Cucurella then made a joke, adding: "Now I'm calm because there's a screen between us."
Speaking after the game, Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "It's frustrating and sad that this game went away from us.
"The idea is to keep the same, the way we played in the first half. Chelsea were going to react, but we didn't defend it. Crosses created a lot of problems for us.
"We have to react. This week, it's about reacting, bouncing back and going again. We started the second half in control. After Chelsea reacted, we could not control it."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Cucurella's reaction
Speaking after the game, Cucurella was positive about his side's performance despite his brawl with Adama.
He said: "At half-time we spoke. In the end, it's about our mentality and the desire we showed in the second half. We are very happy.
"[Liam Rosenior] said it's about us. If we go to press, want the ball, play with confidence, we will get the chances to win.
"We have very good players and a very good team, since the start of the second half we showed a lot of energy and desire. If we play with this energy we are able to win at lot of games."
Joao Pedro, who came to his aid, added: "Sometimes this can happen, but we have a strong squad. We showed we are capable to do it, now we must look forward and continue.
"We knew our power. It's another special day. This team is very young but everyone trusts each other - this is our power. We can improve a lot, but this game is important to show the fans how strong we are."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Chelsea face Wolves this weekend as they look to build on last week's win against the Hammers. The Blues are currently one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United ahead of this weekend's fixtures.
Advertisement