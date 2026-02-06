Marc Cucurella ambushed AGAIN by Adama Traore as Spanish duo face off on TV show following Chelsea vs West Ham melee

Cucurella and Adama went face-to-face during the most recent London derby between the Blues and the Hammers, with Adama coming out on top after throwing the left-back to the ground. That then led to a fracas that saw Joao Pedro attempt to defend his team-mate, after Enzo Fernandez had scored a late winner in the five-goal thriller. However, the pair have now been placed together in an awkward reunion on Spanish television.

Speaking to 3 Cat Fanzone show, Cucurella admitted he did provoke Adama. He said: “Joao Pedro saved my life, honestly, if I were Joao, I would have run backwards.

“It was towards the end of the game. I put my body in a bit, we scuffled, and at one point I stood up and saw I was very close to him.

“So I thought, ‘I’ll stick my head out a little and see if I can stir things up,’ and then he grabbed me, pulled me down, and a real scuffle broke out.

“These things happen, I don’t have a problem with it.

“That said, if I ran into him on the street, I’d hesitate about whether to say hello after this.”