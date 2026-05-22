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'I owe him my life!' - Barcelona midfielder 'grateful' to Hansi Flick for rise to La Liga stardom as he eagerly awaits news on Spain call-up
Prodigy holds World Cup hope
Bernal enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Barcelona, registering 21 La Liga appearances and three goal contributions after overcoming a devastating cruciate ligament injury. Having regained his regular starting berth in February due to Frenkie de Jong’s absence, the teenager is hoping to profit from Fermin Lopez's international omission after the midfielder was ruled out of the upcoming World Cup with a broken leg. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, the Berga-born starlet admitted he remains optimistic regarding his inclusion in Luis de la Fuente’s upcoming squad presentation.
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Bernal voices ultimate international dream
Reflecting on his rapid tactical integration and his reluctance to schedule a summer break before Monday's official administrative announcement, Bernal said: "Of course I'd like to go, representing a country is the ultimate for a footballer and I haven't ruled myself out yet. At the moment I'm not making any plans for the summer, for now I just have to wait it out."
The midfielder also reserved immense praise for Flick, who handed him his senior debut at just 17 before carefully managing his rehabilitation. Bernal added: "I owe him my life. He trusted me when I was only 17, and I will always be grateful to him."
Impending legend exit looms
As the club prepares for Robert Lewandowski’s departure this coming summer, Bernal reflected on the impact the Polish striker had in helping the squad secure back-to-back domestic league titles. Addressing the striker's legacy, Bernal said: "He has helped Barca a lot to win titles again. He is a legend and we will always be grateful to him."
Looking ahead to his own objectives following their closely-fought Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Bernal added: "To keep winning titles, that's what makes you feel best. We're happy. The Champions League slipped through our fingers due to small details in a high-level tie, but next year we're aiming for more."
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World Cup campaign approaches
The highly-rated defensive midfielder faces a crucial administrative milestone on Monday when Spain finalise their squad for the World Cup. Should he be selected, Bernal will have the opportunity to help La Roja pursue their second title following their 2010 triumph. Spain kick off their Group H campaign against Cape Verde on June 15, before navigating subsequent fixtures against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.