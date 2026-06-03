Marc-Andre ter Stegen's next club? Barcelona goalkeeper nears shock move away from Spain after loan spell at Girona

Following a frustrating loan stint at Girona, Ter Stegen has returned to Barcelona, but his time in Spain appears to be drawing to a close.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the La Liga champions have made it entirely clear that the 34-year-old is no longer part of their future project. Manager Hansi Flick preferred the impressive Joan Garcia during the first half of the campaign. Ter Stegen originally joined from Borussia Monchengladbach in July 2014 and went on to make 423 appearances and captain the club.

Now, Barcelona are eager to orchestrate a permanent departure to free up substantial room on their wage bill, ending a heavily decorated era.