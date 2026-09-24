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Back from the brink! Ter Stegen overcomes injury nightmare to launch Klopp's new Germany era
Ter Stegen overcomes turbulent year of injury setbacks
Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reflected on his long-awaited return to international duty following a painful period spent on the sidelines. Speaking upon rejoining the DFB squad, the 34-year-old admitted that dealing with successive knee and patellar tendon injuries tested him emotionally.
Ter Stegen acknowledged that missing key competitive matches was difficult to digest.
However, the goalkeeper credited family support and the birth of his daughter for providing essential mental strength throughout his recovery.
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Shot-stopper admits emotional pain during long rehabilitation
Reflecting on his rehabilitation journey, Ter Stegen confessed that enduring consecutive injuries required immense mental resilience. He explained that taking time to reflect on his decade-long career at the top level helped him appreciate his previous health and good fortune.
The Ajax goalkeeper emphasized that returning to the pitch without physical limitations remains a privilege he no longer takes for granted.
"I worked a lot and I suffered a lot, especially on an emotional level," Ter Stegen stated. "It is not easy when you go from one injury into another. I am very happy that everything went the way it did and that I now have the opportunity to be back with the national team."
Germany focus on rapid tactical adoption under Klopp
Looking ahead to Thursday's Nations League clash, Ter Stegen detailed the squad's initial tactical meetings with new Bundestrainer Jurgen Klopp. With only two training sessions available before matchday, he stressed that the squad must quickly internalize Klopp's demands.
The goalkeeper urged realistic expectations regarding immediate tactical overhauls, insisting that demonstrating passion and hunger remains paramount.
"We should try to internalize relatively quickly what the coach wants," Ter Stegen explained. "We can't change everything now, nobody expects that, but what we want to show is that we really want this and are proud to play for Germany."
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DFB-Elf launch ambitious new project on Dutch soil
Germany proceed into their opening Nations League fixture intent on launching Klopp's tenure with a positive result. Ter Stegen highlighted the squad's collective enthusiasm to establish momentum and build a winning culture for future tournaments.
The DFB-Elf complete their match preparations ahead of taking the pitch in Amsterdam.
Ter Stegen stands ready to anchor Germany's defense in their new era.
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