AFP
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back! Goalkeeper returns to Barcelona squad as seven-month absence ends following dramatic summer feud
Ter Stegen makes his return
The club released their official squad list for this week's encounter in the Champions League. There, amidst the usual names of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and the recently impressive Marcus Rashford, was the name of the German shot stopper, declared fit and ready to return to the fold.
It has been a long and winding road back for Ter Stegen, who has not featured for the Catalan giants since May, having had to undergo surgery during the symmer. However, his physical rehabilitation has played out against a backdrop of reported tension, with the summer months dominated by rumours of a rift between the goalkeeper and the club's board.
- Getty Images Sport
The summer of war between Ter Stegen and Barca
The medical green light was officially communicated by the club this week, but it was Hansi Flick's decision to include him in the squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt that confirmed the goalkeeper's rehabilitation is complete.
However, he remains unlikely to feature for the Catalan club after enduring the most difficult period of Ter Stegen’s decade-long stay in Catalonia. The injury required surgery and a gruelling recovery process, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as Barcelona navigated a turbulent summer transfer window and a blistering start to the new season.
Ter Stegen’s return brings an end to a saga that threatened to destroy his legacy at the club. The "dramatic feud" of the summer was one of the most explosive storylines of the transfer window. Following his injury, reports emerged that Barcelona intended to use his long-term absence to register Joan Garcia outside of the salary cap limits.
The situation deteriorated rapidly when it was reported that Ter Stegen initially refused to sign the necessary medical paperwork to authorise the move, leading to threats of disciplinary action from the board and the temporary stripping of his captaincy. The standoff was described by local media as "total war," with the club actively trying to force him out and the player digging his heels in, citing his contract and his family's settled life in the area.
While the legal threats eventually subsided, the scars of that conflict remain. His inclusion in the squad on Tuesday is the first step towards normalcy, but the relationship between player and board is understood to be fragile at best.
The rise of Joan Garcia has been the silver lining to the chaos. Since arriving for €25 million from Espanyol, the Catalan keeper has been a revelation. His shot-stopping ability and calmness with the ball at his feet have won over the Culers, many of whom had grown frustrated with Ter Stegen’s perceived decline prior to his injury.
Garcia’s form has justified the club’s aggressive pursuit of him. With four clean sheets in La Liga and a string of "game-winning" saves, he has made the number one shirt his own. For Ter Stegen, the challenge is no longer just about fitness; it is about proving he is still relevant in a team that has learned to live without him.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A crucial European night
Barcelona welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Camp Nou for a pivotal Champions League tie. The Bundesliga outfit are known for their intensity and their travelling support, famously taking over the stadium in the Europa League in 2022 - a memory that still haunts the Catalan side. Flick’s side are looking to cement their place in the automatic qualification spots for the round of 16.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Ter Stegen’s immediate future is now the subject of intense speculation. With the World Cup in North America just months away, the German knows he cannot afford to spend the rest of the season on the bench if he wants to be part of Julian Nagelsmann’s plans.
Reports in Germany suggest that a January exit could be on the cards if he fails to dislodge Garcia in the coming weeks. However, for now, he is back in the fold. Whether he is greeted as a returning hero or a relic of the past by the Camp Nou crowd on Tuesday night remains to be seen
Advertisement